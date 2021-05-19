Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Co Longford

A CHILD HAS died after being struck by a vehicle in Co Longford this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2pm at Ardnacassa.

The child, a boy whose age has not been confirmed by gardaí, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Mullingar Hospital.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene, which has been preserved for examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Palace Crescent area of Ardnacassa between 1.30pm and 2.30pm this afternoon and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.