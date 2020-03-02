Child dies and another child and woman suffer serious injuries in incident at Antrim farmhouse

A YOUNG CHILD has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, Co Antrim, sources have said.

The police are treating the case at a rural farmhouse on the outskirts of the Antrim town as a domestic incident, according to the PA news agency.

A major police and emergency services operation has centred on the property throughout the day. The scene remained cordoned off this afternoon.

Police have released few details, only confirming officers and emergency services are dealing with an “incident”.