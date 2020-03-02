Child dies and another child and woman suffer serious injuries in incident at Antrim farmhouse

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 2 March, 2020
By Press Association Monday 2 Mar 2020, 2:56 PM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A YOUNG CHILD has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, Co Antrim, sources have said.

The police are treating the case at a rural farmhouse on the outskirts of the Antrim town as a domestic incident, according to the PA news agency.

A major police and emergency services operation has centred on the property throughout the day. The scene remained cordoned off this afternoon.

Police have released few details, only confirming officers and emergency services are dealing with an “incident”.

