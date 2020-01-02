5-year-old hailed hero as she FaceTimes father for help after mother suffers stroke

Mary and Damien with their children Priya and Noah

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl is being hailed a hero after using FaceTime to raise the alarm after her mother collapsed on the floor having suffered a stroke.

Speaking to The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM, Damien Galvin said he received a FaceTime call from his distressed daughter Priya after her mother, Mary (35), had collapsed in their home.

“She was crying and she said mammy was drinking her tea and now she was on the floor and she can’t get up,” Galvin said.

“She turned the camera around and I could see [Mary] was on the floor, stressed and she couldn’t get up,” he said.

Following the video call, Galvin rang Mary’s sister, who sent her husband around to the house to help.

Upon arrival, the backdoor of the home was locked, but Priya managed to open it and let him in.

From there, an ambulance was called and Mary was taken straight to Cork University Hospital.

She was given a scan and informed that she had suffered a stroke.

Galvin said that he had taught his daughter how to use FaceTime a couple of months ago so she could ring her cousin.

“With a stroke time is precious, and my little daughter, she’s an absolute hero,” he said.

“She doesn’t even know it yet but she’s a hero.”

Speaking of Mary’s current condition, Galvin added: “She’s walking, she’s talking, she’s moving her hands, she’s going down stairs and walking with me, with her sister and mam and dad.”

The family hope that she will be able to return him by the weekend.

“I know we all give out to our kids about being on their tablets and all this kind of stuff, but when it comes to this she saved her mother’s life. She can use her tablet as much as she likes,” Galvin said.