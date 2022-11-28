Child undergoing treatment for 'serious injuries' following alleged dog attack in Co Wexford

A CHILD HAS received “serious injuries” following an alleged dog attack in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended to the incident in Enniscorthy yesterday afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said a male child received serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by a dog.

The child was airlifted to the Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The dog has since been destroyed, and gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.