This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hundreds of childcare providers say they won't be able to stay open without more government supports

70% of childcare providers are yet to reopen, with only 22% operating at full capacity.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,995 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5149820
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised by childcare providers as 87% of businesses say that they will not be able to remain open without government support, according to a survey by the Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP).

The survey, which received 868 responses, was carried out between 8 and 10 July.

Despite being able to open on 29 June, the survey shows that 70% of childcare providers have been unable to reopen, with only 22% operating at full capacity. 

Sixty-nine per cent of providers are also operating on a loss, despite emergency government supports being in place.

  • Our colleagues at Noteworthy are proposing to investigate how a new childcare system can be built in post-pandemic Ireland. See how you can support this project here>

Elaine Dunne, chairperson of the FECP, called the results of the survey “very startling”, and said that current government supports aren’t enough for the childcare sector. 91% of childcare providers agreed with Dunne. 

“The supports for the sector are woefully inadequate and we are facing the total implosion of the sector unless the Government acts urgently,” said Dunne.

On the July Stimulus package set to be revealed by the government, Dunne said that support for childcare businesses are “badly needed.”

According to Dunne, for the sector to be properly looked after, a minimum investment of 50 million would be required.

“We just wish that the government would work with us and not against us,” said Dunne. 

Children who have additional needs are also a concern for almost all childcare providers, with 93% responding that there isn’t enough support available for children with additional needs to return to childcare. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Alongside this, 74% have seen children with additional needs regress due to childcare being inaccessible during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

According to the report, many childcare providers are unhappy with the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, as 78% would like to see childcare brought under the remit of the Department of Education.

“Only 22% have found the Department of Children helpful to them since the beginning of the pandemic. They have been papering over the cracks while the sector is collapsing,” said Dunne. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie