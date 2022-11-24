Strike action by childcare providers tomorrow cancelled as meeting with Minister planned

A DAY OF closures by childcare providers around the country planned to take place tomorrow has been cancelled as a result of a meeting between the sector and the Minister for Children being proposed.

Hundreds of childcare providers closed in protest for a day earlier this month, saying they have been marginalised by the Government’s new core funding model.

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) said the new core funding model for the sector, introduced by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, has seen smaller providers lose higher capitation and support payments, leaving their ECCE services completely unviable.

A second day of closure among some childcare providers had been planned for tomorrow.

In a statement today, however, the FECP said: “On the basis of goodwill, and the understanding that the Minister’s Office is willing to collaboratively engage on the very real and troubling concerns of our members, the FECP has agreed to postponing the planned Early Years Sector closure.

“If the proposed meeting with the Minister is not constructive, we will have no choice but to continue with future closures.”

Ahead of the strike earlier this month, the FECP claimed in a statement that O’Gorman pushed through Core Funding plans without proper consultation or planning.

Advertisement

“The lack of respect is becoming very evident. Service providers and parents are not standing in a unified voice,” it said.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the protest earlier this month was “unwarranted”, and that the first year of this model is “a first step”.

“Government, and myself as minister, we’ve prioritised investment in childcare and Budget 2023 will see for the first time ever over €1 billion being spent on childcare,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on the day of the protest.

“With that money, we’re looking to deliver for parents in terms of reduction in fees; we’re looking to deliver for the childcare staff; we’ve secured a pay agreement that will see 73% of them get a pay increase; and in particular, we’re looking to deliver for providers of full-day childcare and providers who are working in ECCE only.

“This year we’re providing €259 million in core funding. It’s a massive increase in core funding.”

Surveys by the representative group indicate that somewhere in the region of 260 childcare services across Ireland are expected to close completely in the coming year, due to rising energy costs, staffing overhead and other inflation-linked pressures.

A key issue for the FECP is that the UNICEF recommended level of childcare sector expenditure per year is 1% of GDP, meaning over €4 billion per year should be spent on early childhood care and education.

Currently Ireland stands at .3% of GDP spend, with €1 billion committed, which the FECP believes “illustrates Government’s lack of concern for children and for working parents, especially outside of the major urban centres”.

With reporting by Jamie McCarron