This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE tells unions that where healthcare workers can't secure childcare, they can remain at home with pay

Previous proposals to support healthcare workers with childcare provision had been described as inadequate by unions.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 8,571 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5086641
Image: Shutterstock/goodmoments
Image: Shutterstock/goodmoments

HEALTHCARE WORKERS UNABLE to find childcare will be able to remain at home to mind their children while being paid, unions have been told today.

Healthcare workers on the frontline have faced difficulty in securing childcare during the Covid-19 outbreak, as restrictions in place have meant that creches across the country have closed.

Unions have been calling on the government and HSE to provide concrete solutions that will address this issue. 

In a teleconference today, it’s understood the HSE offered a proposal to unions that in cases where healthcare workers were unable to find childcare, they would be able to stay at home while still receiving their salary.

Unions had labelled previous government proposals to support healthcare workers with childcare provision as inadequate.

Last week, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said that previous proposals put forward by the government “actively discriminates” against single parents and will not help the vast majority of nurses.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had revealed a plan the day before to give paid leave to the partners of healthcare workers if their partners work in the public sector – but not in the health sector.

The INMO levelled strong criticism at the proposal, pointing out that many nurses and midwives are lone parents, have partners who are also working on the frontline or do not have partners who are in the public sector. 

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, described it as a “surprisingly old-fashioned concept of family needs”. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie this evening, the HSE said: “The HSE’s position remains that it intends to work collaboratively with staff, to be as flexible as possible to ensure that issues relating to supporting child care arrangements are balanced with our responsibilities to provide critical health services during this pandemic. Our overriding goal is to ensure flexibility and creativity in working with staff and managers in this regard.”

In revised guidance on working arrangements for healthcare workers today, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said “flexible working arrangements” would be offered.

It said: “In circumstances where one parent/guardian/partner is an essential healthcare worker, the other parent/guardian/partner will be supported by their public sector employer to remain at home to care for the child(ren) so as to ensure that the essential healthcare worker is able to go to work.

In the first instance, flexible working arrangements will be put in place for the other parent/ guardian/partner such as working from home or working adjusted hours/ shifts. Though not anticipated, in the event that flexible arrangements do not allow the essential healthcare worker to attend work it will be dealt with on a case by case basis.
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie