Schools and creches to be given €72 million to help reduce spread of Covid

SCHOOLS AND CHILDCARE providers are to be given €72 million in grants to help them put in place measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19, including HEPA filters.

€45 million is to be given to primary schools, €17 million for secondary schools and €10 million for early learning and childcare providers.

Individual schools will be allowed to decide how best to use the funding to address their particular needs.

In a press statement, Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “This significant increase in funding for schools will enable them to address both their minor works requirements and also to address small-scale ventilation improvements at school level as a short-term mitigation measure, should they require to do so.

“Minor works funding is important in terms of supporting the operation of schools generally and particularly within a Covid-19 environment. Schools may also apply for emergency works grant assistance to address larger-scale issues on a permanent basis,” she said.

“This funding also provides an opportunity for schools to enhance their outdoor learning environments for use as the weather permits.”

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has announced a suite of new measures for the sector, including temporary employment arrangements for students in the sector to relieve staffing pressures in the sector.

The once-off grant programme will enable childcare providers to introduce measures to improve ventilation, including HEPA filters.

Early learning and childcare providers are encouraged to contact their local city or county Childcare Committee with any queries on the grant programme and the application process.

Third-Level Students

The student employment will see further and higher education institutions facilitate the temporary release of certain students to work in early learning and childcare settings to relieve staffing pressures.

On a temporary basis Further and Higher Education Institutions will, where possible, facilitate the temporary release of students (until end January 2022) who are undertaking relevant studies and who meet eligibility criteria to work in early learning and childcare settings.

Students who are currently enrolled on a recognised level 6, 7 or 8 course in a relevant field and have completed the equivalent of a level 5 award will be eligible – full details of who can apply can be found here.

A facility for advertising temporary posts will be available on www.myccc.ie this week.

Resources

EWSS at enhanced rates amounts to an investment of €34 million per month in the sector and is estimated to cover, on average, 80% staff costs and 50% operating costs.

In a press statement, O’Gorman said: “Children’s health and well-being is at the forefront of all our work. Early Learning and childcare providers have risen to the challenge of adapting to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“To further support their efforts and make these critical services safer for children, their families and the early learning and childcare workforce, I am pleased to announce this grant programme to improve ventilation.

“I am also announcing temporary employment arrangements for students, where colleges will – where possible – facilitate students of early learning and care education programmes to work in settings until the end of January 2022 to relieve current staff supply pressures owing to Covid-19.”