Dublin: 9°C Monday 27 December 2021
Childline contacted over 1,000 times between Christmas Eve and St Stephen's Day

Family conflict, mental health and self-harm were among the issues that young callers wished to discuss.

By Emer Moreau Monday 27 Dec 2021, 1:00 PM
28 minutes ago 1,400 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5641060
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

OVER 1,000 CALLS, texts and online messages were made to Childline, the listening service for young people, over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, the ISPCC has said.

Family conflict, mental health and self-harm were among the issues that young callers wished to discuss via the free, non-directive service.

In a press statement, ISPCC Chief Executive John Church said: “While Christmas is often a time of great joy for children and young people, we know from those who turn to Childline that the magic of the season does not reach every child.

“This year, many children did not wake up to the kind of Christmas Day they had dreamed of,” Church said. “Tensions may have come to the surface in their homes, they may have struggled with challenges to their mental and emotional health, or there may have been an empty place at their table due to bereavement. Many turned to Childline to tell us how they felt anxious, upset and isolated.

