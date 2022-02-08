#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Housing crisis among reasons why ring-fencing school places is wrong, says Children's Ombudsman

It is currently allowed that 25% of school places can be reserved for children and grandchildren of past pupils.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 6:10 AM
23 minutes ago 468 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5676157
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE OMBUDSMAN FOR Children will today tell politicians that there are “valid reasons” why parents may have to move to different areas and that children should not be disadvantaged in accessing school places as a result.

Dr Niall Muldoon, who heads the statutory office responsible for promoting children’s rights and welfare, will tell the Oireachtas Education Committee that his office is supporting moves to stop school places being reserved for the children of past pupils.

A bill put forward by the Labour Party seeks to remove a clause that allows 25% of school places be reserved for children and grandchildren of past pupils. 

The party’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD has said the law as it currently stands is “an exclusionary and elitist piece of legislation”. 

In a statement to the committee today, Muldoon will say that children may only experience differential treatment if there is “a reasonable or objective basis for this” and that a parent’s school history cannot be considered a “reasonable or objective” basis.

Muldoon will outline that this test is outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child of which Ireland is a signatory. 

He will add that the position of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office is that several groups of children are “particularly disadvantaged” by the current rule. They include Traveller children, children of immigrant parents, and children of parents with disabilities who may not have attended a mainstream secondary school.

Muldoon will also outline that an even wider net of children are affected by rule because they may come from families who have had to move to a different area to find accommodation due to a number of valid reasons, “including the housing crisis”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A number of other groups will also speak today in favour of the removing the clause including Barnardos, the National Parents’ Council and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission. 

Last week, a number of groups including the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools spoke to the same committee seeking to keep the rules as they are.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie