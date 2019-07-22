This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 July, 2019
Over 47,000 children waiting to see a specialist due to consultants shortage

Of that number, 1,989 children in Ireland are waiting to see a paediatric surgeon.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 22 Jul 2019, 7:28 AM
24 minutes ago 650 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734001
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Beenicebeelove
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Beenicebeelove

THERE ARE 47,255 children across Ireland waiting to see a specialist paediatrician for an outpatient appointment in the three hospitals of Children’s Health Ireland, according to new figures.

Currently, 1 in 5 permanent consultant posts in the public health sector are either unfilled or filled by temporary appointments.

Children’s Health Ireland, which collects data and records from Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, Temple Street Children’s University Hospital and National Children’s Hospital at Tallaght University Hospital, confirmed, that the new Paediatric Outpatient and Urgent Care Centre at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, will now only open on a phased basis because of “vacancies in consultant posts”.

There are recruitment challenges nationally and internationally in certain specialities such as paediatric radiology and paediatric emergency medicine.

The figures were obtained by the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

This is also contributing to waiting times, where there’s been an increase of 14,965 in the last 36 months, more than a 46% increase in the number of children waiting to see a paediatrician for an outpatient appointment.

Of this figure of 47,255:

  • 7,988 children are waiting to see a paediatric ENT specialist
  • 5,165 children are waiting to see a paediatric cardiologist
  • 3,735 children are waiting to see a paediatric orthopaedic specialist, and
  • 1,989 children are waiting to see a paediatric surgeon.

Professor Alf Nicholson, RCSI Professor of Paediatrics and Consultant Paediatrician at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, said:

“It’s very unacceptable to have a waiting time of anything other than three to six months, at most, for a young child or infant to see a specialist.

Sadly, at the moment our wait times are well above that, and that is very distressing to be a part of.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

