Over 47,000 children waiting to see a specialist due to consultants shortage

THERE ARE 47,255 children across Ireland waiting to see a specialist paediatrician for an outpatient appointment in the three hospitals of Children’s Health Ireland, according to new figures.

Currently, 1 in 5 permanent consultant posts in the public health sector are either unfilled or filled by temporary appointments.

Children’s Health Ireland, which collects data and records from Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, Temple Street Children’s University Hospital and National Children’s Hospital at Tallaght University Hospital, confirmed, that the new Paediatric Outpatient and Urgent Care Centre at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, will now only open on a phased basis because of “vacancies in consultant posts”.

There are recruitment challenges nationally and internationally in certain specialities such as paediatric radiology and paediatric emergency medicine.

The figures were obtained by the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

This is also contributing to waiting times, where there’s been an increase of 14,965 in the last 36 months, more than a 46% increase in the number of children waiting to see a paediatrician for an outpatient appointment.

Of this figure of 47,255:

7,988 children are waiting to see a paediatric ENT specialist

5,165 children are waiting to see a paediatric cardiologist

3,735 children are waiting to see a paediatric orthopaedic specialist, and

1,989 children are waiting to see a paediatric surgeon.

Professor Alf Nicholson, RCSI Professor of Paediatrics and Consultant Paediatrician at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, said:

“It’s very unacceptable to have a waiting time of anything other than three to six months, at most, for a young child or infant to see a specialist.