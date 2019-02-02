This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chairperson of National Children's Hospital project board steps down

Tom Costello has been involved with the project for six years.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 7,674 Views 55 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473474
Construction cranes on the building site near the St. James' campus.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Construction cranes on the building site near the St. James' campus.
Construction cranes on the building site near the St. James' campus.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE CHAIRPERSON OF the board tasked with overseeing the development of the National Children’s Hospital has stepped down. 

It was announced this morning that Health Minister Simon Harris has accepted the resignation of Tom Costello as chairperson of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board. 

The project has come in for stinging criticism for a cost overrun that could see expected cost spiralling from €983 million to €2 billion

A statement from the Department of Health announcing Costello’s decision to step down did not mention cost issues but said it was due to his “commitment to the project”.

“The Minister for Health thanked Mr Costello for his service and his exceptional commitment to the project for the past six years, noting that his decision to step down is motivated by this same overriding commitment,” the statement read.

Throughout his tenure, Mr Costello worked tirelessly to ensure a state-of-the art facility is built for our children and advanced the project significantly. Minister Harris wants to thank him for that work. 

Yesterday, it was confirmed that review into the rising costs of the National Children’s Hospital will not be able to find any individual liable or culpable for the skyrocketing overruns.

A new national children’s hospital was first mooted 14 years ago and planning permission was first submitted in 2015.

COMMENTS (55)

