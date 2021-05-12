#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 12 May 2021
Two children (aged 3 and 4) hospitalised after eating suspected cannabis jellies

A person, who is not related to the children, is assisting gardaí in Coolock with their enquiries.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 May 2021, 7:04 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

TWO YOUNG CHILDREN have been hospitalised after eating suspected cannabis jellies in Dublin. 

The children, aged three and four, consumed the jellies which possibly contained cannabis THC at a premises in the Coolock area overnight. 

Emergency services attended the scene and the children were taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where they continue to receive medical attention. 

No arrests have been made at this stage. A person, who is not related to the children, is assisting gardaí in Coolock with their enquiries. 

In accordance with agreed protocols, the child and family agency Tusla has been notified by An Garda Síochána. 

In a statement on the matter, gardaí also referred to a warning issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month about what was described as the “dangers” associated with eating cannabis-infused sweets. 

In at least one incident, the FSAI said sweets containing cannabis oil were consumed by a number of teenagers, one of whom subsequently suffered serious adverse health effects requiring hospitalisation.

In its statement today, gardaí advised that “it is an offence to cultivate, import, export, produce, supply and possess cannabis except in accordance with a ministerial licence”. 

“Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis. Under the Misuse of Drugs legislation products containing THC are strictly controlled and possession is unlawful except under licence,” gardaí said. 

