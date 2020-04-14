This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 117 million children at risk of missing out on measles vaccine due to pandemic

Vaccination campaigns have been postponed in 24 countries to help prevent further spread of Covid-19.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 10:39 AM
42 minutes ago 3,126 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073838
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/REDPIXEL.PL

MORE THAN 117 million children are at risk of missing out on measles vaccines globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have warned.

The Measles & Rubella Initiative (M&RI) – which comprises the American Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in US, Unicef, the UN Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO) – said over 117 million children in 37 countries may not receive the measles vaccine.

Vaccination campaigns have been paused or postponed in 24 countries to help prevent further spread of Covid-19. Campaigns expected to take place later this year in an additional 13 countries may also not be implemented.

In a statement released today, the group said the pandemic “requires a coordinated effort and commitment of resources to ensure frontline health workers around the world are protected, as they face and respond to this new threat”.

“At the same time, we must also champion efforts to protect essential immunization services, now and for the future,” it added.

The WHO has issued new guidelines to help countries to sustain immunisation activities during the pandemic.

The guidelines recommend that governments temporarily pause preventive immunisation campaigns where there is no active outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease.

The M&RI has urged countries “to continue routine immunisation services, while ensuring the safety of communities and health workers”.

140,000 preventable deaths

The recommendations ask governments to undertake a risk-benefit analysis when deciding whether or not to delay vaccination campaigns in response to outbreaks, with the possibility of postponement “where risks of Covid-19 transmission are deemed unacceptably high”.

“If the difficult choice to pause vaccination is made due to the spread of Covid-19, we urge leaders to intensify efforts to track unvaccinated children, so that the most vulnerable populations can be provided with measles vaccines as soon as it becomes possible to do so.

“While we know there will be many demands on health systems and frontline workers during and beyond the threat of Covid-19, delivering all immunisation services, including measles vaccines, is essential to saving lives that would otherwise be lost to vaccine-preventable diseases,” the statement notes.

Related Reads

09.01.20 'Losing our measles-free status is a real threat': No drop off in measles rate after cases tripled in 2018
05.12.19 Majority of 140,000 people who died from Measles last year were under five years old
28.11.19 Mumps and measles on the rise in Ireland as people share discredited research online

The M&RI said it supports the need to protect communities and health workers from Covid-19 through pausing mass campaigns, but added: “This should not mean that children permanently miss out.”

The group called for “urgent efforts” to be taken at local, national, regional and global levels to “prepare to close the immunity gaps that the measles virus will exploit”.

The measles vaccine has been available for over 50 years but uptake levels have varied over the years – partially due to the spread of misinformation about the vaccine.

Measles cases have surged globally in recent years and claimed more than 140,000 lives in 2018, mostly children and babies, all of which was preventable.

Experts have previously said Ireland is at risk of losing its measles-free status after an increase in cases here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie