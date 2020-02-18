This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Banning children being driven to school' would improve air quality, says DCC official

Brendan O’ Brien says it’s a hypothetical idea but would force solutions to be found.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 11:38 AM
22 minutes ago 2,856 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5011514
Free public transport for school children could be introduced, the official said.
Image: Shutterstock
Free public transport for school children could be introduced, the official said.
Free public transport for school children could be introduced, the official said.
Image: Shutterstock

A SENIOR DUBLIN City Council official has said that banning children being driven to school would be one idea that could help improve air quality in the capital.

Brendan O’Brien, head of technical services at DCC, was speaking at a major air quality and climate conference in Dublin’s Mansion House yesterday in which the mayors of the four Dublin local authorities signed up to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Breathelife campaign

The campaign obligates the authorities to meeting WHO air quality guidelines by 2030

As part of a panel, O’Brien was asked what would be the first change he would make if he was a “hypothetical dictator” to improve air quality in the capital. He said making it illegal for children to be driven to school would be one such idea he’d implement straight away. 

Speaking to the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk this morning, O’Brien said it was hypothetical question but that if such a ban was to be introduced it would force authorities to think of urgent solutions. 

If we were presented and told that look, in three years time there’s a ban coming in, the same way as people banned smokey coal, banned smoking in bars and restaurants and so on, if you have that ban coming in, it would force us to mobilise and think seriously about how you put these things in place.

“It could be a question that you’d have to put in place free public transport for school-going children, you’d have to have you know, far more investment in walking and cycling in safer routes,” he added. 

O’Brien also said it could also mean that parents may have to reconsider which schools their children attend. 

Related Reads

05.02.20 'I do feel let down': Midlands Bord na Móna workers in documentary on peat transition
05.02.20 Last month was the hottest January on record across Europe, new figures show

The DCC official said yesterday’s conference heard that a third of the air emissions in Dublin come from transport and that solutions need to be found. 

Dr Maria Neira, director of public health at the World Health Organisation (WHO), was one of the speakers at the event and O’Brien made particular reference to her contribution.

“She gave a very good presentation really about the impact of the number of people who died prematurely because of poor health, poor air quality, also the effect it has on children and especially babies, and in particular, the worrying kind of things that are starting to come out about whether it affects people’s IQ,” O’Brien said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie