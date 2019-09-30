This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Construction to begin on National Children's Science Museum in the new year

The project, which is costing €37 million, is due to be completed and opened to the public in 2022.

By Sean Murray Monday 30 Sep 2019, 6:00 AM
47 minutes ago 1,277 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4825328
Image: Exploration Station/DCC
Image: Exploration Station/DCC

WORK ON THE long-awaited National Children’s Science Museum is set to get under way next year.

The €37 million project will see the construction of a purpose-built museum aimed primarily at children aged 4-15 at the National Concert Hall on Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin city centre.

Planning permission was received for the project from An Bord Pleanála in September 2016.

In response to a parliamentary question, Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said: “A design team is progressing into the detail design stage and it is anticipated that tenders will issue in 2020 with construction starting  in the latter half of 2020, which will take approximately two years to complete.”

A presentation given to Dublin City councillors outlined how it projects an annual attendance in excess of 150,000.

“It will have a particular focus on ensuring ready access for people from educationally disadvantaged backgrounds,” the board of the Exploration Station board said.

“Centres of this kind exist in scores of countries in all continents and are the fastest-growing type of museum worldwide,” it said. “Ireland stands out in the international community in not having such a resource.”

The work on the Children’s Science Museum will see it located in the north wing of the National Concert Hall which is itself set to undergo refurbishment. 

The museum will have over 200 purpose-built exhibits allowing visitors to “explore, investigate and discover in an informal way and at their own pace and level”. 

It’ll also have a planetarium incorporating a 15-metre dome and seating for 200.

Special programmes will be put in place for school children over the summer, as well as placements for students in transition year. 

Moran added that – to date – spending on the projects for the National Children’s Science Museum and National Concert Hall was €400,000. Between the two projects, they are set to cost in excess of €100 million. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie