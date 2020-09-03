This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Children's hospital at Tallaght reopens today - but without full acute services

The hospital will redirect critically ill and critically injured children to the Emergency Departments at Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 9:25 AM
Tallaght Hospital Dublin
Image: Ken Welsh/PA Images
Tallaght Hospital Dublin
Tallaght Hospital Dublin
Image: Ken Welsh/PA Images

THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL in Tallaght in Dublin reopens this morning, Children’s Health Ireland has said, but it will not offer full acute services. 

The hospital will redirect critically ill and critically injured children to the Emergency Departments at Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals. 

Acute services for children were temporarily relocated from Tallaght to Crumlin and Temple Street due to Covid-19 in March to support Tallaght University Hospital’s adult services in dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The re-opening of acute services in Tallaght has accelerated some service changes as the hospital moves towards opening a new outpatient and urgent care centre as part of the new National Children’s Hospital in 2021, Children’s Health Ireland said.

The hospital will now have a 24/7 Emergency Care Unit – rather than a Paediatric Emergency Department. 

Tallaght will provide paediatric medical inpatient, day case surgery, medicine, x-ray and outpatient services.

In a statement, CHI said: “We wish to reassure families that CHI is a safe environment to bring your child to as we respond to the challenges of Covid-19 and we continue to adhere to public health guidance on infection prevention and control and social distancing.”

