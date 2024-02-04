Chile declares state of emergency as 51 people killed in 'unprecedented' wildfires

A STATE OF emergency has been declared in parts of Chile as wildfires kill at least 51 people.

Firefighters are battling the flames in central and southern Chile, where dry conditions and temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius have allowed the fires to spread.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced a state of emergency in affected areas “due to catastrophe”.

The country’s forensic medical service initially reported 45 deaths but the total rose to 51 to account for six more people who have died in healthcare facilities.

Authorities expect that the number of victims will increase.

A curfew was imposed last night to prioritise access routes for emergency supplies like fuels, while some people threatened by fires have been issued evacuation orders.

Boric has called on Chileans to co-operate with rescue workers.

“If you are told to evacuate, don’t hesitate to do it,” he said.

“The fires are advancing fast and climatic conditions have made them difficult to control,” he warned. “There are high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity.”

VIDEO: Chile has declared a state of emergency in the central Valparaiso region, where officials fear wildfires have claimed around 10 lives and are threatening hundreds of homes. pic.twitter.com/Fknp9SHNTN — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 3, 2024

Yesterday, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said there had been 92 fires as of 12pm local time, with 43,000 hectares of land burned.

Later in the afternoon, firefighters had brought around 40 blazes under control but were still battling dozens more.

A summer heatwave and a drought affecting southern swathes of South America, caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon, created the conditions allowing the wildfires to burn quickly and widely.

Rising global temperatures amid the climate crisis exacerbate the risk of disasters like heatwaves and wildfires.

Wildfires are a documented climate hazard as hotter and drier conditions increase the risk of them occurring and allow them to burn for longer across wider areas.

Chile and Colombia are the worst affected by the current heatwave, which is also looming over Paraguay and Brazil. Argentina is fighting a fire that has burned more than 3,000 hectares of land in Los Alerces National Park since 25 January.

In Chile, residents in the city of Vina del Mar have been forced to flee as dense grey smoke covered the skies.

In the hillsides around the coastal city, entire blocks of houses were burned out overnight, according to AFP reporters on the ground, who witnessed dead bodies in the roads.

“We’re facing an unprecedented catastrophe,” said Macarena Ripamonti, the mayor of Vina de Mar. “A situation of this magnitude has never happened in the Valparaiso region.”

Several thousand hectares have burned in Valparaiso alone, according to Chile’s national forest authority. 19 helicopters and more than 450 firefighters have been brought to the region to try to get the fires under control.

On Friday, authorities closed the road linking Valparaiso to the capital Santiago as huge clouds of smoke drastically reduced visibility.

Additional reporting by AFP and Press Association