Chilly weekend ahead, with temperatures to drop as low as -2 degrees

WE’RE IN FOR a chilly weekend, as temperatures are expected to drop as low as -2 degrees overnight.

According to Met Éireann, today will be cold with sunny spells and showers of rain or hail, especially in the west.

There’s also a chance of thunderstorms and sleet are possible in the north and west, particularly on higher ground.

Temperatures today will reach highs of 5 to 8 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue over Munster, Connacht and west Ulster tonight, while it will remain mostly fry elsewhere.

Ulster, Connacht and Leinster may experience some icy spells, with temperatures dropping as low as -2 degrees.

On Saturday morning, frost and icy patches will gradually clear.

It’ll be a dry day across much of the country, and sunny to begin with. Isolated showers will occur, with patches of rain expected in the southwest later. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 10 degrees.

Saturday night will start off dry over most of Ireland. Rain will develop in the southwest and will spread northwards over Munster, Connacht and Leinster overnight. Most of Ulster will stay dry, but temperatures are expected to drop as low as 0 degrees.

On Sunday, heavy rain is forecast for Munster, Connacht and south Leinster, gradually clearing in the late in the afternoon.

Sunday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. Again, frost and some icy patches are possible. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees are forecast.