Protests kick off in Hong Kong as China celebrates 70th anniversary

A formation of military flags takes part in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beijing. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TRUCKS CARRYING WEAPONS including a nuclear-capable missile designed to evade US defences rumbled through Beijing today as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power.

The military parade showed off China’s most advanced weapons, some being shown for the first time, as rows of soldiers marched in lockstep past President Xi Jinping and other leaders on Tiananmen Square, the country’s symbolic political heart. Thousands of spectators waved Chinese flags and fighter jets flew low overhead.

“No force can shake the status of our great motherland, and no force can stop the progress of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation,” Xi, wearing a grey Mao jacket, said in a nationally televised speech.

Xi was joined on the Tiananmen rostrum by Chinese leaders including Premier Li Keqiang and former Presidents Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, pro-democracy protesters hit the streets early, with a series of rallies against what they see as the erosion of their special freedoms.

Thousands defied a police ban to march through the centre of the city, the scene of violent clashes during almost four months that have seen the worst unrest since Britain returned it to China in 1997.

In his speech, Xi said China ”must adhere” to the one country, two systems policy governing Hong Kong and “maintain the long-term prosperity and stability” of the city.

The event marks the anniversary of the October 1, 1949, announcement of the founding of the People’s Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war. Invoking Mao’s memory, Xi made his speech on Tuesday on the same spot as the former leader’s 1949 declaration.

Xi, who is chairman of the body that commands the ruling party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), rode in an open-topped limousine past dozens of rows of truck-mounted missiles, armored personnel carriers and other military gear.

A formation of fighter jets trailing coloured smoke and led by a plane with a radar dish flew low over the capital as Xi waved to the pilots from the ground.

The event highlighted rapidly developing Chinese weapons technology that foreign analysts say is close to matching the United States, Russia and Europe in missiles, drones and some other fields.

The military show of force was followed by a pageant involving 100,000 civilians and 70 floats depicting China’s greatest achievements.

A giant portrait of Mao, followed by those of past leaders and Xi, streamed across the avenue as the president and other officials waved.

Anti-government protesters gather in Hong Kong. Source: AP/PA Images

Tuesday’s celebration comes as Xi’s government faces economic and political challenges, but the ruling party’s hold on power appears to be secure three decades after it crushed pro-democracy protests centred on Tiananmen Square.

Beijing is trying to shore up cooling economic growth and prevent politically dangerous job losses amid a tariff war with Washington over trade and technology, a dispute that has battered Chinese exporters.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended today’s parade in Beijng, accompanied by dozens of Hong Kong officials and dignitaries in a show of unity with the ruling party.

Paramilitary policy maintained a strong presence today in Shenzhen, the mainland city that abuts Hong Kong.

In his speech yesterday, Xi reminded Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own territory, of the ruling party’s pledge to unite it with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan’s unification with the mainland is “an inevitable trend” and ” no force can ever stop it,” Xi said.