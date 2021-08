China mass testing shows Covid-19 cases at six-month high

Residents line up for Covid-19 test at a testing site in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province,

Residents line up for Covid-19 test at a testing site in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province,

CHINA HAS REPORTED its highest daily number of local coronavirus cases in months as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns uncovered a trail of Delta variant infections.

Health authorities reported 71 domestic cases today, the highest since January, as China battles its largest outbreak in months by testing entire cities and locking down millions.

The official results of those tests have revealed a low caseload despite the outbreak

spreading to dozens of major cities.

Beijing had previously boasted of its success in crushing Covid-19, allowing the economy to rebound and normal life to return while swathes of the globe struggled to douse a pandemic that has killed more than four million people worldwide.

But the latest outbreak is threatening that record with nearly 500 domestic cases reported since mid-July, when a cluster among airport cleaners in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, was found.

Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in 2019, reported its first local infections in over a year this week and said Tuesday it was “swiftly launching” testing of all 11 million residents.

Long lines of residents waited at outdoor testing stations in the summer heat Tuesday,

fanning themselves with paper forms while workers in hazmat suits took throat samples.

Meanwhile, Nanjing has tested its 9.2 million residents three times after shutting down gyms and cinemas and closing off residential compounds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

And the tourist destination of Zhangjiajie in central Hunan province, where infected travellers who had been in Nanjing attended a theatre performance, abruptly announced yesterday that no one would be allowed to exit the city after it emerged as an infection hotspot.

© – AFP, 2021