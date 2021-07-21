#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 July 2021
At least 12 killed in subway flood in central China

Heavy rainstorms have battered the area since Saturday.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 7:38 AM
58 minutes ago 2,312 Views 1 Comment
Image: PA
Image: PA

AT LEAST 12 people died and five others were injured in a subway flood, according to city authorities, as water coursed below ground yesterday evening in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan province.

Social media platform Weibo and local media outlets carried video posts of chest-high and rising water inside carriages as lights went out on the city’s ‘Line Five’ during the commuter rush hour.

Videos showed platforms submerged by a fast-flowing muddy deluge, while inside commuters stood as the water rose around them, knocking the power out and forcing parents to hold up their children.

“Water was leaking from the cracks in the door, more and more of it, all of us who could, stood on the subway seats,” one woman said on Weibo.

She was making her way home around 5pm when her train halted between two stations close to the city centre.

Another user on Weibo recounted being forced back into a carriage after failed attempts to evacuate.

“In the half-hour that followed, the water level became higher and higher inside the train, from our ankles to our knees to our necks.

“The power went out. Half an hour later it got hard to breathe.”

The glass was smashed by rescuers, who state media said also cut into the carriages from above to pull the passengers out to safety.

A male survivor named Zhang told state broadcaster CCTV: “My shirt, my backpack – everything I could throw away, I threw away. The people around me clutched onto the railings as about a dozen of us were climbing (out of the tunnel).”

Heavy rainstorms that have battered Zhengzhou since Saturday were blamed for the calamity.

- © AFP 2021.

AFP

