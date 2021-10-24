#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

China to aim to cut fossil energy use to below 20% by 2060

The country has been criticised for pushing ahead with opening dozens of new coal power plants.

By AFP Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 4:10 PM
13 minutes ago 327 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5583283
A coal-fired power plant in Shanxi, China
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A coal-fired power plant in Shanxi, China
A coal-fired power plant in Shanxi, China
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHINA IS AIMING to reduce fossil fuel use to under 20% by 2060, according to an official plan published by state media today.

The cabinet document follows a pledge by President Xi Jinping to wean the world’s biggest polluter off coal, with a target of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality 30 years later.

However, the country has been criticised for pushing ahead with opening dozens of new coal power plants.

Authorities have also been looking to ramp up production with coal prices surging and supplies running low, both factors behind recent power outages.

But today, guidelines published by China’s official Xinhua news agency laid out a host of targets in its path towards carbon neutrality.

Among them was the proportion of non-fossil fuel consumption reaching around 25% of total energy use by 2030, when the nation targets peak emissions.

By then, carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP would have dropped by more than 65% from 2005 levels, while the total installed capacity of wind and solar power is targeted to reach more than 1,200 gigawatts, Xinhua said.

The guidelines also reiterated an earlier aim for carbon emissions per unit of GDP to fall 18 percent in 2025, from 2020 standards.

Authorities called for a shift in industrial structures, saying they would “resolutely curb the blind development” of projects with high energy consumption and emissions.

The scale of coal-based oil and gas production capacity should be “reasonably controlled” too, authorities said, while calling for the development of low-carbon industries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, they also stressed the need for effective responses against economic and social risks that could accompany a low-carbon transition, and to “prevent overreaction and ensure safe carbon reduction”.

The guidelines come as countries gear up for a new round of climate talks in Glasgow starting on 31 October, from which Xi is expected to be conspicuously absent.

China faces a struggle to wean itself off coal, which fuels nearly 60% of its economy.

While China said in an earlier statement that President Xi intended to “strictly control” the growth of coal power plants, it also signalled a continued increase in the next few years, saying coal consumption would start to gradually reduce from 2026.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie