Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

China official tells public to avoid contact with people from abroad after first monkeypox case

China recorded an infection on Friday in a person who had recently arrived from overseas and is in quarantine.

By AFP Monday 19 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM
4 minutes ago 147 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5870140
Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, China
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, China
Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, China
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A TOP CHINESE health official has warned the public to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people coming from abroad to try to prevent the spread of monkeypox after the country confirmed its first case.

China recorded the infection on Friday in a person who had recently arrived from overseas and is in quarantine, health officials had said earlier.

“To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners,” Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote in a post on his official twitter-like Weibo account on Saturday.

Wu also called for people to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who had been abroad within the past three weeks as well as all “strangers”.

He said China’s strict Covid-19 restrictions and tight border controls had so far prevented the spread of monkeypox and cautioned against allowing cases to “slip through the net”.

His post was widely shared across different Chinese social media platforms over the weekend.

The comments section under the initial post was disabled but some who commented on forwarded versions or screenshots of his post were concerned Wu’s guidelines could lead to xenophobia and drew parallels to the violence Asian people overseas faced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the association of the virus with people of Chinese heritage.

Several pointed out that there were foreign workers and long-time residents in China who have not left the country due to Covid restrictions.

Under China’s zero-Covid policy, people entering the country must typically complete between one and two weeks of isolation on arrival.

The patient identified with monkeypox in the southwestern city of Chongqing had been “immediately isolated” upon entering the city and “there are no traces of social transmission, and the risk of transmission is low”, local health officials had said earlier.

Monkeypox causes painful skin lesions and flu-like symptoms.

Historically, the virus has spread via direct contact with lesions, body fluids and respiratory droplets, and sometimes through indirect contamination via surfaces such as shared bedding.

But in this outbreak, there is preliminary evidence that sexual transmission may also play a role.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in July after monkeypox, which is related to the eradicated smallpox virus, had spread to dozens of countries where it was not previously found.

More than 50,000 cases and 16 deaths have been reported to the WHO since the outbreak began, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie