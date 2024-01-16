Li Qiang, China's second-most powerful man, will begin a two-day State visit to Ireland today

CHINESE PREMIER LI Qiang is in Ireland today and tomorrow for his first-ever visit, during which he will have a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach, and a reception with President Michael D Higgins.

At their working lunch in Farmleigh House tomorrow, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Qiang are to discuss international issues and EU-China relations.

He will also meet President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin tomorrow morning.

Qiang’s visit is the first time a leader of Chinese government has visited Ireland since Li Keqiang, his predecessor, visited in 2015.

As Chinese Premier, he is technically the head of government and the second most powerful person in China, but in reality the position is comparable to that of a Vice President.

He is a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is the leader of the country and of the ruling Communist Party.

Jiping last visited Ireland in 2012, before he landed the top job.

Qiang is perhaps best known for overseeing the extremely strict Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, where he was the Communist Party chief, which saw him face criticism from the city’s inhabitants about their access to essential supplies.

He was announced as Chinese Premier in October 2022. In this new role, a lot of his work will be centred around the Chinese economy and businesses, as this has historically been the focus of the office.

Some will be hoping that the issue of Irish beef exports to China, which stopped last November after a case of atypical BSE was detected in a bovine animal here, will be discussed by the Premier and Irish leaders.

The Irish Farmers’ Association said that a swift return to the Chinese market is of great importance, and Keqiang’s visit is an opportunity to make headway on the issue.

Policing

Qiang is arriving into Dublin Airport today, and will depart from it tomorrow. The airport will continue normal operations, but passengers should allow extra time due to rolling road closures, specifically this evening and tomorrow afternoon.

Gardaí will be concentrating a significant but “proportionate” policing operation on Dublin during the Premier’s visit, as he is expected in Dublin South City Centre and the Phoenix Park, with the latter being closed from 7pm today until 7pm tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

A garda spokesperson said that in general traffic restrictions will be kept to the minimum required to avoid disruption, and that impact on the public will be localised. They added that further information on road closures and diversions will be published in advance of Qiang’s arrival.

The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation has warned the Irish Government of the negative consequences it believes the Chinese Premier’s visit will have.

A spokesperson said: “There’s a growing apprehension about the influence of China on various facets of Irish society, including political decision-making, the economy, and university campuses.

“Premier Li’s visit, coupled with the warm reception from the Taoiseach, has raised eyebrows among communities such as Hong Kongers, Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other Chinese dissidents residing in Ireland, as well as those concerned about China’s economic sway over Irish affairs.”