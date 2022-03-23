#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 March 2022
People treated for breathing difficulties after ‘gas release’ at London park

Fire and ambulance crews have been called to the incident at the Aquatics Centre.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 3:00 PM
43 minutes ago 3,168 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5718929
Firefighters outside the Aquatics Centre in Olympic Park today.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA
Firefighters outside the Aquatics Centre in Olympic Park today.
Firefighters outside the Aquatics Centre in Olympic Park today.
Image: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

PARAMEDICS ARE TREATING a number of people for breathing difficulties after a “high quantity of chlorine gas” leaked in London’s Olympic Park.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire and Rescue were both called to the Aquatics Centre with casualties being treated for breathing difficulties.

Around 200 people were evacuated from the Aquatics Centre, firefighters from London Fire and Rescue told reporters at the scene. 

The area has been cordoned off, and people have been urged to stay away.

In a tweet, LAS said: “London Ambulance Service is responding to a major incident @AquaticsCentre in Stratford alongside colleagues from @LondonFire and @metpoliceuk.

“We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients.”

The Olympic Park Twitter account added: “There has been an incident @AquaticsCentre this morning involving the release of a gas. The area has been cordoned off and evacuated.

“We’re working with emergency services on site. There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: “I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

“A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.”

Press Association

