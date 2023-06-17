Beloved Choc Ice dessert discontinued

ICE CREAM MAKERS HB have decided to discontinue classic Irish favourite Choc Ices.

The ice lollies are no longer as popular as they were in the past, according to the company.

A petition started yesterday to save the ice cream has received more than 700 signatures.

A spokesperson for HB said the company is “sorry to disappoint Choc Ice lovers with the discontinuation of this ice cream, but we have found that it is no longer as popular as it once was”.

“We will continue to offer classics such as Iceberger, Brunch, and Loop the Loop, and are happy to say that we have also brought back our chocolate ice cream Feast in time for the sun to shine!”

Choc ices are already listed as out of stock by Tesco and Supervalu on their respective websites.

A Change.org petition is seeking to persuade HB to revert its decision to discontinue the line.

“We don’t accept this and are asking the people of Ireland to come together and make our voices known,” the petition says.

“We want to keep the ‘Choc Ice’ on the shelves (of the freezer). For all ice-cream lovers, sign this petition and save the ‘Choc Ice’.”