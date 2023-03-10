CMAT, Sinéad O'Connor and Fontaines DC praised at RTÉ Choice Music Awards

DUBLIN SINGER CMAT has won Irish Album of the Year 2022 at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards.

Sinéad O’Connor was recognised for Classic Irish Album while Fontaines D.C. were named Irish Artist of the Year.

The 18th annual music awards took place in Vicar St in Dublin last night and was hosted and broadcast by RTÉ 2FM.

CMAT, who secured the top award for her album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’, received a cheque for €10,000, which is provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA), and a specially-commissioned award.

The singer is currently abroad on tour and the award was collected on her behalf by Irish drag queen Lavender.

Conor Curley from Fontaines D.C. picked up their Irish Artist of the Year prize while Dave Fanning presented Sinéad O’ Conor with her award for the Classic Irish Album ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’.

Moncrieff was voted the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year for his song ‘Warm’ from a shortlist of 10 songs by public vote.

25-year-old singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot won the Irish Breakthrough Artist of the Year award.