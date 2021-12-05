CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to ex-governor brother with accusations

CNN HAS FIRED anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategise and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.

The firm recommended Chris Cuomo’s termination and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday.

“It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved,” Zucker said in an email to CNN staff on Saturday.

Chris Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing.

Even with the firing, CNN said it will continue to investigate their former anchor’s conduct “as appropriate”.

The termination comes after documents surfaced showing that Cuomo, who anchored the 9pm news slot, offered advice to his politician brother that was deemed too close for comfort by his employer.

“The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions,” a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday, adding they “point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.”

Democrat Andrew Cuomo was elected governor three times before resigning in August after New York’s attorney general said an investigation concluded he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

In October, the former governor- whose father Mario Cuomo had also been governor of New York – was charged with a misdemeanour sex crime for forcible touching.

At the start of the pandemic, the Cuomo brothers soared to new heights of popularity: Andrew, 63, earned praise for his frank daily briefings as the coronavirus ravaged New York, and his live exchanges with Chris on CNN were peppered with banter.

The investigation into Chris Cuomo’s conduct remains ongoing, CNN said.

- With reporting from AFP