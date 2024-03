MINISTER SIMON COVENEY’S media advisor Chris Donoghue is to become the new Government Press Secretary.

The former broadcaster will take over from Nick Miller who has held the position under Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Donoghue has worked as an advisor to Coveney since late 2017. He will take up his new role as Government Press Secretary when Minister Simon Harris becomes Taoiseach next month.

Prior to that, he had been a member of the Newstalk roster for 14 years.

Three months before it was announced he was to take up the advisor role with Coveney, Donoghue was appointed as group political editor for Communicorp.

Prior to that, Donoghue presented the Drivetime evening show on Newstalk with Sarah McInerney.

The duo presented the show for just over a year before being moved to different slots when Ivan Yates took over the programme.

Donoghue was given a two hour show – On the Record with Chris Donoghue – on Sunday mornings instead.

During his time in broadcaster, he was perhaps best known for presenting the Breakfast programme on Newstalk with Yates for a number of years.