DUP rule out Stormont returning before Christmas as Executive funding talks reconvene

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 37 minutes ago
A SOURCE WITHIN the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has revealed ruled out the prospect of a deal to revive powersharing in Northern Ireland before Christmas.
The source told the PA news agency that the process of negotiations to restore Stormont is not yet complete.
A party spokesperson said: “The DUP is condition-led not calendar-led.”
This comes as the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is to reconvene representatives from the four parties eligible to form the Northern Ireland Executive at Hillsborough Castle this week.
The UK government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.
As the news of the talks being reconvened broke, the DUP revealed they will not return to Stormont any time before Christmas.
Northern Ireland’s institutions require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power, but the Stormont Assembly and Executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.
On Saturday, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told party members the UK government needs to provide “much more” in its offer for Northern Ireland.
However, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane called on Donaldson to “seize momentum” behind the talks and to return to powersharing.
The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions resuming today will build on last week’s engagements on public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.
Officials from the UK government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will also support further technical discussions on these issues.
Heaton-Harris said: “I welcome the constructive discussions we had with the parties over the last week.
“The parties have had time to consider the generous package offered by the government to support Northern Ireland’s public services in the event that the Executive is restored.
“I look forward to discussing final details with the parties over the coming days.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site