Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 20 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Xinhua News Agency/PA Images Chris Hipkins.
# Chris Hipkins
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
Hipkins was the sole nominee to replace the outgoing PM.
3.2k
2
57 minutes ago

CHRIS HIPKINS IS set to replace Jacinda Ardern as the prime minister of New Zealand. 

The 44-year-old senior politician must be formally endorsed by the party’s caucus on Sunday to become the country’s 41st prime minister, after Ardern’s shock resignation on Thursday.

Hipkins, who is currently the country’s Education Minister, was the only nominee to put himself forward for the top position within New Zealand’s Labour Party. 

Yesterday, Ardern announced she would resign from office in a matter of weeks.

The 42-year-old – who steered the country through natural disasters, the Covid pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack – said she no longer had “enough in the tank”.

“I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she said at a meeting of members of her Labour Party earlier this week.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     