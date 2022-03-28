#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 March 2022
LAPD says Chris Rock has not filed a report after being smacked by Will Smith at Oscars

Neither Smith or Rock have yet to make a statement on the matter.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Mar 2022, 10:34 AM
14 minutes ago 2,757 Views 10 Comments
Image: Chris Pizzello
Image: Chris Pizzello

THE LA POLICE Department (LAPD) said no report had yet been filed with the force following the altercation.

Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, just minutes before Smith was named best actor at the ceremony.

Smith took offence to a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

The Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2”, prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

In a statement, the LAPD said it had not yet received any complaint from Rock regarding the incident.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme,” a spokesperson for the force told the PA news agency.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

After the incident, Smith was seen attending an Oscars afterparty. Videos of him have also emerged of him dancing to his song Getting Jiggy With It.

However, in his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor, Smith apologised to both the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock, as he collected his gong, joking that he “looks like the crazy father.”

Breaking down in tears, he said: “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family.

“In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling me to do and be in this world.”

He added: “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

