Young Offenders star Chris Walley wins Olivier award

Chris Walley with the Best Actor In a Supporting Role, for the The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Chris Walley with the Best Actor In a Supporting Role, for the The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

CHRIS WALLEY, STAR of The Young Offenders, has won the best supporting actor gong at this year’s Olivier awards.

The 24-year-old Cork native scooped the award for his role in Martin McDonagh’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore, which ran in London’s West End last year.

Walley is best known for his role as Jock O’Keefe in the RTÉ comedy series The Young Offenders, alongside Alex Murphy.

Walley won the Olivier award for best actor in a supporting role – regarded as the Tony awards of British theatre – for his portrayal of Davey in the revival of Martin McDonagh’s Lieutenant of Inishmore, alongside Poldark’s Aidan Turner.

McDonagh’s black comedy, set in Galway as the Northern Ireland peace process gets underway, follows Padraic whose methods prove too extreme and violent for the splinter group of the IRA he is part of.

Walley’s Young Offenders co-star, Alex Murphy, tweeted “G’wan Walley” in support of his friend’s big win last night.