Christ Church area in Dublin sealed off as bomb disposal team respond to security alert

DUBLIN’S CHRIST CHURCH area has been sealed off this afternoon as a result of a security alert.

It’s understood there was a security alert in the area within the last hour.

Gardaí and the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team are currently at the scene.

Christ Church Place has been closed for inbound and outbound traffic from its junction at Castle Street to its junction at Nicholas Street due to the incident, according to AA Roadwatch.

Traffic is being diverted down Winetavern Street coming from High Street, and down Werburgh Street coming from Dame Street.

Source: Cónal Thomas/Twitter

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow…

With reporting by Cónal Thomas