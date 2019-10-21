This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 October, 2019
Christ Church area in Dublin sealed off as bomb disposal team respond to security alert

Gardaí and the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team are currently at the scene.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 21 Oct 2019, 2:22 PM
File photo - Christchurch, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
File photo - Christchurch, Dublin
File photo - Christchurch, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

DUBLIN’S CHRIST CHURCH area has been sealed off this afternoon as a result of a security alert.

It’s understood there was a security alert in the area within the last hour. 

Gardaí and the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team are currently at the scene. 

Christ Church Place has been closed for inbound and outbound traffic from its junction at Castle Street to its junction at Nicholas Street due to the incident, according to AA Roadwatch.

Traffic is being diverted down Winetavern Street coming from High Street, and down Werburgh Street coming from Dame Street.

Tweet by @Cónal Thomas Source: Cónal Thomas/Twitter

Investigations are ongoing. 

More to follow…

With reporting by Cónal Thomas

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

