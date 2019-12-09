This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Christian Brothers complete €6.8m contribution to redress fund

The religious organisation formally notified the Department of its intention to pay the money back in September.

By Conor McCrave Monday 9 Dec 2019, 6:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Jakub Krechowicz
Image: Shutterstock/Jakub Krechowicz

THE CHRISTIAN Brothers has completed is contribution to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund, the Department of Education has confirmed. 

The congregation’s contribution was completed through a series of monthly cash transfers between September and December of this year. 

Since September, a total of €6.8 million was paid by the Christian Brothers bring their total contribution for 2019 to €8.8 million and €30 million contributed since 2013. 

The religious organisation formally notified the Department of its intention to pay the money to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund, back in September. 

The first tranche of €1.8 million was at the time transferred to Caranua, an independent State body that was set up to support people who, as children, experienced abuse in residential institutions in Ireland.

Survivors receive grants to help them avail of mental health, educational and housing support services.

Speaking of the news today, Education Minister Joe McHugh said: “I welcome the latest contributions made by the Christian Brothers as it fulfils the congregation’s pledge to complete its voluntary contributions.

“These payments ensure that Caranua has access to the full €110 million in cash contributions which were committed to. Most importantly, the financial contributions will allow Caranua to continue its supports for survivors.”

Of the Christian Brothers’ contributions of €6.8 million since September 2019, some €6.3 million was paid into the statutory fund. 

In addition to that, some €428,000 was to be paid over to the Department of Health for the National Children’s Hospital. 

