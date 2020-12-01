Trial date set for woman accused of murdering man who was trying to jump-start his car

A TRIAL DATE has been set for a woman accused of murdering a man who was trying to jump-start his car to go to work.

Christina Anderson, a 38-year-old mother-of-three, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on 7 March 2022.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said that if the parties agree that the trial will be a short one they can come back to court and ask for an earlier date.

Anderson is charged with murdering Garreth Kelly (39), who died from stab wounds following an incident at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood, Co Dublin, on the morning of 25 February 2020.

The father-of-seven from Tallaght, who lived in Clondalkin, was trying to jump-start his car to go to work. He had stayed over with his partner in the estate in a small cul-de-sac.

At about 7am he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, was arrested and held at Clondalkin Garda Station before being sent to the Central Mental Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment since 26 February. Anderson was not present for today’s hearing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.