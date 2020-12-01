#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 December 2020
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering man who was trying to jump-start his car

Christina Anderson will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on 7 March 2022.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 12:49 PM
Garreth Kelly
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A TRIAL DATE has been set for a woman accused of murdering a man who was trying to jump-start his car to go to work.

Christina Anderson, a 38-year-old mother-of-three, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on 7 March 2022.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said that if the parties agree that the trial will be a short one they can come back to court and ask for an earlier date.

Anderson is charged with murdering Garreth Kelly (39), who died from stab wounds following an incident at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood, Co Dublin, on the morning of 25 February 2020.

The father-of-seven from Tallaght, who lived in Clondalkin, was trying to jump-start his car to go to work. He had stayed over with his partner in the estate in a small cul-de-sac.

At about 7am he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.

Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, was arrested and held at Clondalkin Garda Station before being sent to the Central Mental Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment since 26 February. Anderson was not present for today’s hearing.

