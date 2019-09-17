This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christine Lagarde a no-show as she's voted as new ECB President by secret ballot

Largarge is currently the outgoing chief of the International Monetary Fund.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 1:14 PM
17 minutes ago 1,924 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4812851
Incoming President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.
Image: PA Images
Incoming President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.
Incoming President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.
Image: PA Images

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has approved outgoing IMF chief Christine Lagarde as the next boss of the European Central Bank, which last week announced massive stimulus for the sluggish eurozone despite divisions among its governors.

Lagarde, who was absent for the vote, won backing from 394 MEPs, with 206 voting against and 49 abstaining in a secret ballot. Some criticised her not turning up.

The European Parliament vote on the appointment of the president of the ECB is done by secret ballot

The parliament’s green light is just a recommendation. The final decision on her appointment is up to EU leaders in a mid-October summit. She is expected to easily clinch that confirmation as the leaders put her forward for the ECB post back in July.

Lagarde, a former French economy minister and head of the International Monetary Fund for the past eight years, is expected to largely follow the course set by departing ECB president Mario Draghi.

Draghi was hailed seven years ago for saving the eurozone from debilitating crisis by vowing “the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes”.

But his decision last Thursday to have the ECB intervene again with quantative easing (QE) from November and a cut to the interest paid on banks’ deposits deeper into negative territory has ruffled the feathers of some EU states.

Germany and the Netherlands notably accused Draghi of going too far. Sources told AFP that around 10 of the 25 ECB governors were against relaunching QE.

Draghi had underlined three challenges facing the ECB and its goal of price stability: a slowing eurozone economy, looming trade protectionism and Brexit, and the bank’s degrading economic forecasts.

He is to leave his job to Lagarde after hosting a last monetary policy meeting in October.

The euro, a symbol of Europe’s single market, is used by 19 of 28 member states currently in the European Union.

© – AFP 2019 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie