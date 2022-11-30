Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died aged 79

SINGER-SONGWRITER CHRISTINE McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac, has died aged 79.

McVie’s death was announced by her family in a tweet this evening, saying that she had passed away peacefully this morning after a short illness.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” her family said.

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Advertisement

Rest In Peace Christine McVie pic.twitter.com/sJwlqgsBLw — Christine McVie (@christine_mcvie) November 30, 2022

Fleetwood Mac released a statement shortly after, saying that there were “no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie”.

“She was truly one-of-a kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

McVie was behind hits like Little Lies, Hold Me and Songbird, and had initially retired from Fleetwood Mac in 1998, before returning in 2014.