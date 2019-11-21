The Christmas bonus will be paid out to 1.2 million social welfare recipients at start of December

THE CHRISTMAS BONUS for social welfare recipients is set to be paid out in the first week of December.

This year the payment will be given to over 1.2 million recipients.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the payments for pensioners, people with disabilities, carers, lone parents and people who are long-term unemployed will be retained at 100% this year.

“Last year, I was particularly pleased to announce the restoration of the additional Christmas Payment at a rate of 100%. I am very happy that despite the current climate of uncertainty generated by Brexit, the Christmas payment will again be paid at a rate of 100% this year.

“This payment will help those people meet the extra expenses incurred over the Christmas period as well as provide an additional boost for local economies,” Doherty said.

The cost of the Christmas bonus this year will be €279.4 million.

Abolished in 2009, the Christmas bonus was partially restored by the then Tánaiste Joan Burton in 2014 and increased to the current 100% rate last year.