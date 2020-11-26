Christmas Bonus will be paid to over 1.6 million people in early December

MORE THAN 1.6 million people will receive the Christmas Bonus from the State this year, with some €390 million in total to be paid out.

The bonus, which is 100% of recipients’ normal weekly welfare payment, will be paid in the week beginning 7 December.

This year the bonus applies to those who are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, provided they have been receiving it for at least four months since March. It is estimated that 311,270 people who have been on the PUP will receive the Christmas Bonus.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries encouraged people to spend the money locally this year to support Irish businesses.

“This will be a €390 million injection into the Irish economy at a time when many small businesses will be reopening their doors as restrictions are eased,” she said.

“There are many individuals and families who have lost their job or business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and have been out of work for several months now. The bonus will help to ease the financial burden on them at this very difficult time.”