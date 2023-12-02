Advertisement

Poll: Do you like Christmas cake?

Christmas cake making has begun in earnest.
IT’S THE START of the run in to Christmas and the ore skilled among us have started the process of making the Christmas cake. 

Icing, marzipan and fruit cake – not the most controversial of choices but no doubt there will be people who say different.

There are other options for the feast: mince pies, trifle, yule log or Italian traditional christmas offering panettone. 

So with that in mind, today we are asking: 

Do you like Christmas cake?


Poll Results:

Yes (218)
No  (182)


10
