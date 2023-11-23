Christmas ceremonies around Dublin get underway this weekend

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIES GET underway around Dublin this weekend as Dublin City Council begin the first of their 27 tree-lighting ceremonies in local communities tomorrow.
From Ballyfermot to Ballymun, and Dolphins Barn to Darndale, the festive spirit will soon be ramping up right across the city, the council said.
The first two tree-lighting ceremonies will take place on Friday in the Manor Street and Oriel Street areas, beginning at 5pm and 6pm, respectively.
Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí De Róiste hopes the ceremonies will put the city’s local communities “into the festive mood”.
The council provided a list of each event, and their start times:
Christmas Markets in the Fingal local authority also open this weekend, with festive light shows currently underway.
The Swords Castle christmas markets and a tree-lighting ceremony will take place tomorrow, with visits to Santa Claus also available at the event. The markets and Santa’s grotto will remain open until 3 December.
Markets at Bremore Castle in Balbriggan will also open on Sunday. A light-up ceremony will take place in the town, at George’s Square, on Thursday 7 December at 6pm.
Clonsilla’s Shackleton Gardens will host a Christmas market for the first time this year. The market opens this weekend at 12pm on Saturday and remains open until 3 December.
A festive-light show at the Gardens began on Monday and opens every night until 8pm. The light show will remain open until Sunday 10 December.
The Malahide Santa Parade will take place on Sunday with local businesses and community groups in the area are getting involved. Market fronts and live music will take place in the town from 3.30pm.
Fingal County Council is asking those to shop local this year at the markets, to assist local businesses. To facilitate this further, the council is providing free parking on Saturdays throughout December.
