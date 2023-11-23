Christmas ceremonies around Dublin get underway this weekend

CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIES GET underway around Dublin this weekend as Dublin City Council begin the first of their 27 tree-lighting ceremonies in local communities tomorrow.

From Ballyfermot to Ballymun, and Dolphins Barn to Darndale, the festive spirit will soon be ramping up right across the city, the council said.

The first two tree-lighting ceremonies will take place on Friday in the Manor Street and Oriel Street areas, beginning at 5pm and 6pm, respectively.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí De Róiste hopes the ceremonies will put the city’s local communities “into the festive mood”.

The council provided a list of each event, and their start times:

Friday 24 November, Manor St Ceremony, 5.00pm at Park outside Kavanaghs, Dublin 7

Friday 24 November, Oriel St Ceremony, 6.00pm at Junction of Oriel St and Sheriff St, Dublin 1

Saturday 25 November, Harold’s Cross Ceremony, 5.00pm at Harold’s Cross Park, Dublin 6

Monday 27 November, Summerhill Ceremony, 6.00pm at Sean O’Casey Ave at Summerhill Rd, Dublin 1

Monday 27 November, Kimmage Ceremony, 7.00pm at Supervalu Carpark, Kimmage Village, Dublin 6W.

Tuesday 28 November, Ballyfermot Ceremony, 4.30pm at Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre, Dublin 10

Tuesday 28 November, Cornmarket Ceremony, 6.00pm at Cornmarket at junction of High St, Dublin 8

Wednesday 29 November, Bluebell Ceremony, 6.00pm at Bluebell Opposite the Luas Stop, Dublin 12

Wednesday 29 November, Crumlin Ceremony, 7.00pm at St Agnes Church, Agnes Rd, Crumlin Village, Dublin 12

Thursday 30 November, Ballymun Ceremony, 5.00pm at Ballymun Plaza, Main St, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Thursday 30 November, Rathgar Ceremony, 7.00pm at Christ Church, Rathgar Village, Dublin 6

Friday 1 December, Sandymount Ceremony, 5.00pm at Sandymount Green, Sandymount Village, Dublin 4

Friday 1 December, Ballybough Ceremony, 5.00pm at Ballybough Rd at Poplar Row, Dublin 3

Friday 1 December, Cabra Ceremony, 5.00pm beside Naomh Scoil Bharra, Faussaugh Ave, Dublin 7

Friday 1 December, Santry Ceremony, 8.00pm at Santry Community Resource Centre, Domville Court, Coolock Lane, Dublin 9.

Saturday 2 December, Terenure Ceremony, 4.00pm at Terenure Village Carpark, Dublin 6W

Saturday 2 December, East Wall Ceremony, 5.30pm at Johnny Cullen’s Hill, East Rd, Dublin 1

Monday 4 December, Darndale Ceremony, 4.30pm at Darndale Belcamp Village Centre, Priorswood, Dublin 17

Monday 4 December, Finglas Ceremony, 5.00pm at the Dublin City Council Office , Mellowes Rd, Finglas, Dublin 11

Tuesday 5 December, Dolphins Barn Ceremony, 4.45pm at Our Lady of Dolours Church, SCR, Dublin 8

Tuesday 5 December, Cherry Orchard Ceremony, 6.00pm at Church of the Most Holy Sacrament, Dublin 10

Wednesday 6 December, Hardwicke St Ceremony, 5.00pm at Hardwicke Lane, Dublin 1

Wednesday 6 December, Walkinstown Ceremony, 6.00pm at Walkinstown Library, Dublin 12

Wednesday 6 December, Kilmore Ceremony, 6.00pm at Kilmore West Youth Project, Cromcastle Rd, Kilmore, Dublin 5

Wednesday 6 December, Walkinstown Ceremony, 8.00pm at Walkinstown Library, Dublin 12

Thursday 7 December, Buckingham St Ceremony, 5.00pm at Buckingham St, Dublin 1

Thursday 7 December, Chapelizod Ceremony, 7.00pm at The Plaza, Chapelizod Village, Dublin 20

Christmas Markets in the Fingal local authority also open this weekend, with festive light shows currently underway.

The Swords Castle christmas markets and a tree-lighting ceremony will take place tomorrow, with visits to Santa Claus also available at the event. The markets and Santa’s grotto will remain open until 3 December.

Markets at Bremore Castle in Balbriggan will also open on Sunday. A light-up ceremony will take place in the town, at George’s Square, on Thursday 7 December at 6pm.

Clonsilla’s Shackleton Gardens will host a Christmas market for the first time this year. The market opens this weekend at 12pm on Saturday and remains open until 3 December.

A festive-light show at the Gardens began on Monday and opens every night until 8pm. The light show will remain open until Sunday 10 December.

The Malahide Santa Parade will take place on Sunday with local businesses and community groups in the area are getting involved. Market fronts and live music will take place in the town from 3.30pm.

Fingal County Council is asking those to shop local this year at the markets, to assist local businesses. To facilitate this further, the council is providing free parking on Saturdays throughout December.