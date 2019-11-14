This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you like to see pubs open on Christmas Day?

The chairperson of the Cork Vintners Association said yesterday that there was no appetite among members to open on Christmas Day.

By Sean Murray Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 8:11 AM
48 minutes ago 9,727 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891127
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Eviled
Image: Shutterstock/Eviled

THERE’S ONLY ONE day a year that pubs in Ireland must close – Christmas Day.

And there’s no appetite among publicans to open their doors on 25 December, according to Cork Vintners chairperson Michael O’Donovan.

He told Patricia Messinger on C103′s Cork Today Show that while he was sure customers would come in if pubs opened on Christmas Day, it’s not going to happen. 

While publicans are aware of issues around rural isolation, opening a bar for even two hours would mean around five or six hours work for the publican, O’Donovan added.

So, what do you think? Would you like to see pubs open on Christmas Day?


Poll Results:

No (820)
Yes (109)
Not sure (22)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

