Poll: Would you like to see pubs open on Christmas Day?

THERE’S ONLY ONE day a year that pubs in Ireland must close – Christmas Day.

And there’s no appetite among publicans to open their doors on 25 December, according to Cork Vintners chairperson Michael O’Donovan.

He told Patricia Messinger on C103′s Cork Today Show that while he was sure customers would come in if pubs opened on Christmas Day, it’s not going to happen.

While publicans are aware of issues around rural isolation, opening a bar for even two hours would mean around five or six hours work for the publican, O’Donovan added.

So, what do you think? Would you like to see pubs open on Christmas Day?

