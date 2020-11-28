#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Advertisement

Face masks while cooking and no hugs: Here's the advice on how to plan Christmas Day this year

How should we plan the 25 December based on what we were told last night?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 11:55 AM
16 minutes ago 1,734 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281013
Image: Shutterstock/mavo
Image: Shutterstock/mavo

AFTER THE GOVERNMENT revealed the three-part relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions last night, how should we plan our Christmas in Level 3?

From Friday 18 December, households can mix with two other households indoors, and inter-county travel is permitted until 6 January.

That means that for those 20 days, people can visit relations for Christmas.

The Irish Government has emphasised that household visits will be a personal choice for people to make: meaning that people will have flexibility to see their families over the festive season, but they will have to take precautions in the weeks beforehand.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris told reporters yesterday that the new list of restrictions were “not a to-do list” and we don’t “squander” progress over the Christmas period.

“This cannot and will not be the kind of Christmas we are used to, but it will be a very special time when we will all be able to enjoy some respite from the hardships of 2020 and in particular the last six weeks,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

Here’s the advice from the Government on how to have a “safe and meaningful” Christmas Day in the middle of a pandemic:

It may sound obvious, but plan ahead. The Government is advising that you plan who you will see on Christmas day, and to limit your contacts in the lead up to it to reduce the risk to you and your family.

On Christmas Day, try encourage everyone to use hand sanitiser or to wash their hands when they arrive at yours, or wash your hands when you first arrive at someone else’s home.

When cooking in the kitchen, the government advice is to wear a mask when cooking and serving food, and to  limit the amount of people in the kitchen.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Unfortunately, you’re going to have to limit physical contact with other people. So for example:

  • Trying to avoid hugs, kisses and handshakes
  • Don’t share items like crockery and glassware
  • Avoid sharing food and buffet style set ups.

A little extra space at the dinner table is also a bit safer and maybe a bit more comfortable for people. The advice is that people from the same households should sit together at the dinner table.

Fresh air goes a long way, too: try to keep your home well ventilated where people are gathered, and keep windows and doors open where possible. If possible, meet for a walk or spend some time in the fresh air instead of indoors.

You can read more information here.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie