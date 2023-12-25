Christmas Eve shooting in Dublin restaurant leaves one man dead, one seriously injured

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an apparent gangland shooting in which one man was killed and another critically injured in west Dublin this evening.

The incident happened at a busy restaurant in the centre of Blanchardstown village at around 8pm.

The dead man, who was in his 20s, is believed to have been the gunman. Sources have said he sustained fatal injuries from being shot or stabbed in the aftermath of the initial shooting.

The second man, who is in his 40s, was shot in the upper body and is in critical condition.

Gardaí are to release an update on the condition of the man and the investigation in the coming hours.

Sources have said one theory is that the dead man was injured in a struggle after the initial shooting.

It is understood that the second injured man was having a meal with family and friends when he was shot. He is from a well known family in the Blanchardstown area.

The dead man is not related to the second victim and was not with the group eating at the restaurant.

Gardai outside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown this morning Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

The restaurant was busy at the time of the shooting and video is circulating on social media of customers seeking cover under tables.

It is understood that there were a number of children inside the business during the shooting. One woman can be seen in some of the videos carrying two young children away from the scene.

The restaurant, Browne’s Steakhouse, is located on the Main Street in Blanchardstown village, close to Castleknock, and is popular with families.

A garda spokesperson last night confirmed the death of a man in his 20s.

“Gardaí and emergency services personnel were alerted to the incident at around 8pm,” a statement said.

“Two males were later taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to receive medical treatment.

“One of these males, aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased in hospital a short time afterwards.

“A second man, aged in his 40s, is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds and is in a serious condition.

“The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” the spokesperson said.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor