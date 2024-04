GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man earlier today as part of the investigation into a serious incident that occurred at a restaurant in Blanchardstown in Dublin on Christmas Eve.

The man has been charged and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Advertisement

He is the 11th person arrested in relation to the incident.

Tristan Sherry (26) died of blunt force trauma to the head after shooting Jason Hennessy Sr at Browne’s Steakhouse on 24 December last.

Hennessy (48) had been having dinner with family and friends before the gun attack, and died 11 days later in hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said today.