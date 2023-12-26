Post-mortem carried out on suspected attacker killed after Christmas Eve shooting

A POST-MORTEM EXAMINATION has been conducted on a suspected attacker killed in the aftermath of a shooting at a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve.

The man has been named locally as Tristan Sherry (20s).

The results of the post-mortem examination, which was conducted by the State Pathologist at Dublin City Morgue today, are not being released by gardaí for investigative reasons.

A man in his 40s continues to receive treatment for gunshot wounds sustained in the incident at Browne’s Steakhouse on Blanchardstown main street at 8pm on Sunday.

Gardaí say he remains in a serious condition in hospital..

It is understood gardaí are investigating whether Mr Sherry was a participant in the initial shooting and was tackled and stabbed after the shots were fired.

Advertisement

No arrests have yet been made and gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí have also stepped up uniformed patrols in Dublin after the incident amid fears of reprisal attacks.

The scene of the shooting. Niall Carson / PA Niall Carson / PA / PA

The incident unfolded inside a restaurant filled with customers, including families out for Christmas Eve celebrations.

Gardaí have appealed to the public not to share videos captured in the aftermath of the violence and to be aware of “a significant level of speculation, misinformation and disinformation”.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also providing assistance and a garda family liaison officer has been appointed to both families.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described his shock at the incident, revealing he had visited the family-run restaurant many times, while Minister of Justice Helen McEntee has condemned the violence as “disgusting”.