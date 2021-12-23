Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend in cinemas or streaming.

Breaking from our usual routine, here are three trailers for films you can catch on terrestrial TV this Christmas weekend.

ET

RTÉ One, 1.40pm, 24 December

The absolute classic children’s film – or rather, film for all the family – about a young boy who finds an extra-terrestrial wandering around his neighbourhood is essential viewing. Gather the family around to watch Spielberg at his best this Christmas Eve.

Paddington 2

RTÉ One, 4.10pm, Christmas Day

It’s been QUITE the year, so what you need is a film to take your mind off things. So settle down to watch Paddington Bear do his thing in this second movie about him. In this second film, he is jailed for a crime he didn’t commit, and has to escape.

Into The West

TG4. 6.45pm, Christmas Day

If you’ve never seen this Irish classic film, now’s your chance. It’s about two young boys who live with their widowed father (played by Gabriel Byrne), and who find a horse – only for it to be stolen from them. They set off on a quest to get it back.