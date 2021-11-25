#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 25 November 2021
Christmas FM is back on the airwaves from this weekend

Ho ho ho.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 1:33 PM
4,494 Views 9 Comments
Photo from launch of Christmas FM with actress Amy Huberman.
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

IRISH FESTIVE MUSIC station Christmas FM will be returning to airwaves from this Sunday.

The station only plays Christmas tunes and will come back on air from midday on Sunday and remain until 28 December. 

This year, the station intends to raise more than €250,000 for children’s charity Barnardos.

The costs of running the station are covered by sponsors and the on-air funding and donations go to charity. Last year, around €284,000 was raised for older person’s charity Alone.

You can find the FM frequencies of the station in different parts of the country here and you can also listen in online.  

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

